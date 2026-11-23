Marikina City has been recognized by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) as an Active Transport Champion for its efforts to promote cycling and improve bicycle infrastructure, as the city recorded a 157.4 percent increase in cyclists over the past year.

The recognition highlights the city government's initiatives to expand bike lanes, protect cycling routes and develop infrastructure that encourages residents to use bicycles as an alternative mode of transportation.

Marikina Bikeways Office head Harvey Curry also received the Notable Public Official award for his contributions to active transportation programs.

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The awards were presented during a ceremony at Bulwagan Romeo F. Edu at the Land Transportation Office headquarters in Quezon City.

Mayor Marjorie Ann "Maan" Teodoro thanked the DOTr for recognizing the city's efforts to promote safer and more accessible transportation.

"We will use this recognition to further promote and strengthen programs that provide safe, well-maintained, and accessible roads and facilities for cyclists and other road users," Teodoro said.

The mayor emphasized the city government's commitment to maintaining cycling infrastructure and improving road safety for cyclists and other commuters.

According to the Marikina City Bikeways Office, the number of cyclists recorded during its annual bike count increased from 11,363 in 2025 to 29,245 in 2026, representing a 157.4 percent rise.

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The city government attributed the increase to its continuing efforts to develop bike-friendly infrastructure and promote cycling as part of its transportation system.

Bike-to-work program recognized

As part of the National Bike Day celebration on Sunday, 22 November 2026, the city government also recognized employees who regularly cycle to work through its Padyak Papasok: Bike-to-Work Program.

The initiative encourages local government employees to use bicycles for their daily commute.

Three city government offices received awards for their participation.

The City Environmental Management Office secured first place and received P20,000, followed by the City Engineering Office, which received P10,000.

The School Repair and Management Group placed third and received P5,000.

Teodoro led the awarding ceremony alongside city councilors, City Administrator Dr. Mark Castro and Human Resource head Dr. Eliza Cerveza.

The city government said it would continue improving bike lanes, protected cycling paths and other facilities to encourage active transportation.

Under the leadership of Mayor Teodoro and Marikina 1st District Rep. Marcy Teodoro, the city has maintained its focus on promoting cycling as a practical and sustainable transportation option.