A nationwide security assessments and stricter threat-reporting protocols across all courts following the fatal ambush of a Basilan trial court judge, the Supreme Court ordered.

Under a new directive, all Deputy Marshals must immediately evaluate security conditions in their jurisdictions and report heightened risks to ensure swift protective action for judges and court staff.

The move comes on the heels of Memorandum Circular No. 07-2026, issued on 19 November, which mandates justices, judges, and judiciary personnel to heighten vigilance and immediately flag any actual or perceived threats, intimidation, or suspicious activities to the Office of the Court Administrator and the Office of the Judiciary Marshals. Personnel facing immediate danger are also instructed to seek urgent assistance from local law enforcement.

Also read NCRPO tightens security around banks, ATMs for Christmas

Chief Justice Rodil V. Zalameda discussed these intensified security measures during a 20 November dialogue with the Philippine Muslim Judges Association (PMJA).

Members of the PMJA during the meeting, raised urgent concerns over the safety of magistrates in the line of duty and pushed for specialized situational awareness training when immediate security escorts are unavailable.

The High Court’s crackdown follows the November 12 ambush of Judge Joseph M. Wee Sit, presiding judge of Regional Trial Court Branch 2 in Isabela City, Basilan.

To recall, Wee Sit was driving along Tumaga-Putik Road in Zamboanga City shortly after 5 a.m. when two motorcycle-riding gunmen overtook his vehicle and opened fire.

Probers recovered eight spent shell casings at the scene. While police have filed murder complaints against three suspects, the broader investigation continues.