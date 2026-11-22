The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) is moving to improve the processing of police traffic accident reports following concerns over prolonged waiting times experienced by individuals seeking official documentation of road accidents.

NCRPO chief Police Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano has directed all NCRPO district directors and police station commanders to review and streamline existing procedures for processing and releasing police accident reports, emphasizing that public convenience must remain a priority in the delivery of frontline police services.

Under the directive, concerned police units are instructed to identify and address administrative bottlenecks, eliminate unnecessary procedural delays, and ensure that personnel assigned to traffic investigation and report processing promptly attend to the needs of requesting individuals.

Police station commanders are likewise directed to designate personnel who will specifically assist individuals seeking accident reports, provide clear information on documentary requirements and processing procedures, and ensure that applicants are properly guided throughout the process.

Abrahano also emphasized the importance of monitoring processing times and addressing complaints involving unjustified delays or inefficient handling of requests. He directed concerned commanders to ensure that personnel remain courteous, responsive, and professional in dealing with the public.