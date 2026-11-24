The Supreme Court (SC) has dismissed the consolidated petitions for habeas corpus challenging the arrest and transfer of former President Rodrigo Duterte to the International Criminal Court (ICC), ruling that the cases have become moot.

In a decision dated 11 November 2026, the SC En Banc voted 9-4 to dismiss the petitions filed by Duterte's children, Sebastian, Veronica and Paolo, on his behalf.

The ruling, penned by Associate Justice Japar Dimaampao, held that Philippine courts could no longer enforce a writ of habeas corpus because the former president is under ICC custody in The Hague, Netherlands.

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Associate Justice Samuel Gaerlan did not participate in the voting because he was on official business.

Duterte was arrested on 11 March 2025 upon arriving in the Philippines from Hong Kong pursuant to an ICC warrant for alleged crimes against humanity.

He was flown to The Hague later that evening.

Before his transfer, Duterte filed a separate petition for certiorari and prohibition seeking to prevent Philippine officials from cooperating with the ICC.

His children subsequently filed habeas corpus petitions on 12 March 2025, arguing that the arrest violated the Constitution, Philippine laws and international law.

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They also maintained that the ICC warrant could no longer be enforced domestically following the Philippines' withdrawal from the Rome Statute.

The Office of the Solicitor General (OSG), however, argued that the petitions had become moot because Philippine courts could not enforce a writ against an individual already outside the country's jurisdiction.

The OSG also maintained that Duterte's arrest complied with the Philippines' international obligations.

Agreeing that the petitions had become moot, the Supreme Court explained that habeas corpus is a domestic legal remedy that cannot be enforced beyond Philippine territory.

The ruling effectively closes the consolidated petitions without ordering Duterte's release from ICC custody.