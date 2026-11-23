The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday commended law enforcers for arresting two alleged high-ranking communist rebel leaders linked to the 2021 bombing in Masbate City that killed Far Eastern University (FEU) football player Kieth Absalon and his cousin, Nolven Absalon.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the arrests of the suspects, identified by their aliases as Ka Gemo and Ka Dayo, marked a significant development in the pursuit of justice for the victims and their families.

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Ka Gemo is allegedly the deputy secretary of the Bicol Regional Party Committee (BRPC), while Ka Dayo is reportedly the acting secretary of a BRPC subregional committee.

“These arrests mark a significant development in our pursuit of justice for Kieth and Nolven Absalon, whose lives were taken by an act of violence that had no place in a civilized society. The passage of time will never diminish our commitment to identifying those responsible and bringing them before the law,” Nartatez said.

Operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested the suspects during a late-night operation at a safe house in Barangay Bagong Nayon, Antipolo City, on Nov. 18.

The two face multiple criminal charges, including murder and attempted murder.

Police linked the suspects to the planning and execution of the June 6, 2021, bombing in Barangay Anas, Masbate City.

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Kieth and Nolven were cycling when they passed over an improvised explosive device (IED) reportedly intended for another target. Both were killed in the explosion.

Nartatez directed the CIDG and other police units to continue investigating the attack and pursue other individuals who may have been involved.

He also ordered investigators to maintain communication with the Absalon family regarding developments in the investigation and prosecution.