Vice President Sara Duterte during the plenary debates on the OVP's proposed budget for 2027.

Vice President Sara Duterte came face to face with senators serving as judges in her impeachment trial to defend her office’s proposed P785.204 million budget for 2027, which was approved in barely two minutes without questions.

The OVP’s budget was no longer scrutinized as a “courtesy” to the second-highest in command.

The deliberations only ran from 1:06 to 1:07 p.m.

Duterte sat beside the OVP’s budget sponsor, Senator JV Ejercito, and was accompanied by her staff.

She was greeted by the six senators present: Senate President Win Gatchalian, Senators Tito Sotto and Migz Zubiri, and her allies in the minority, Senators Bong Go and Robin Padilla.

This was the first time Duterte faced senators amid her ongoing impeachment trial, tentatively set to conclude in December.

The VP remained tight-lipped and declined to respond when reporters pressed her on whether she would finally attend when the trial resumes on 1 December.

She has never attended a single trial, despite repeated attempts by the prosecution to summon her and personally refute allegations that she amassed unexplained wealth and undeclared assets.

Duterte’s unexpected attendance came after Gatchalian questioned her no-show during the budget deliberations at the committee level in October, despite the tradition of agency heads personally appearing before the Senate to defend their proposed spending plans.

OVP Chief of Staff Zuleika Lopez told Gatchalian that Duterte was in her hometown, Davao, representing her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, who is detained in The Hague, at the burial of a former city government official.

The Department of Budget and Management recommended a P785.20 million budget to the OVP, 11 percent lower than its current P889 million.

The figure is substantially lower than the P2.3 billion allocated to the office in 2023, before Duterte’s bitter falling out with the Marcos administration.

Despite recent budget cuts, the OVP said its “Libreng Sakay” program remains operational, with nine buses deployed across various regions, including Metro Manila, Bacolod, Cebu City, Davao, and Tacloban.