Haier is looking to strengthen its foothold in Southeast Asia, banking on the region's youthful population, expanding consumer market, and growing demand for smart home technologies to sustain its business growth.

During the SEA Haier Dealer Conference 2026 on 19 November, Song Yujun, vice president of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. and general manager of Overseas Markets, addressed regional dealer partners, highlighting the company's achievements and its vision for the future of Haier's operations in Southeast Asia.

MR. Song Yujun Vice President of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. and General Manager of Overseas Markets

The region's demographic profile supports this outlook. According to the ASEAN Key Figures 2024 report, people aged 0 to 24 accounted for 32.1 percent of ASEAN's total population in 2023, while the working-age population represented 60.1 percent. This provides businesses with a substantial consumer base and workforce that can support economic activity in the coming years.

The opportunity is also reflected in Haier's recent performance. In its first-half 2026 financial results, the company reported double-digit revenue growth in Southeast Asia, with its regional refrigerator market share gaining five percentage points year-on-year following the rollout of its Horizon refrigerator range in Vietnam.

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For Haier, these developments reinforce the importance of understanding local markets and developing products that align with consumers' evolving lifestyles. The company continues to pursue its regional growth strategy through product innovation, localized solutions, and stronger relationships with its dealer network.

HAIER SEA Dealers conference 2026

The gathering, held under the theme "PLAY WITH NUMBER 1," served as a platform for the company to present its regional progress, business direction, and commitment to strengthening partnerships across the market.

Artificial intelligence was another major focus, with interactive displays showcasing how connected appliances can simplify household routines and create more integrated living experiences. A four-drum washing machine concept at the Laundry Studio also offered a glimpse into Haier's exploration of future laundry technologies.

HAIER SEA Dealers conference 2026

Beyond showcasing its products, the conference underscored the importance of regional partnerships in bringing innovations closer to consumers.

Charlie Cai, Global Account Director – CN HQ, NIQ CFK, pointed to Southeast Asia's young population as one of its strongest advantages in attracting business investments and sustaining long-term market growth.

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CHARLIE Cai, Global Account Director – CN HQ, NIQ CFK

Beyond its business presentations, the conference showcased Haier's latest innovations across refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, televisions, and integrated smart home solutions.