Converge explores cloud, taps Sokor firm

Fiber broadband and technology provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has tapped a South Korean company to explore opportunities to expand the local cloud market to spur better customer services.

Converge, led by co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Dennis Anthony Uy, and NAVER Cloud Corp., led by CEO Yuwon Kim, signed a memorandum of agreement in Pasig City last Thursday.

“Our continuous leap to digital calls for advanced solutions that would support a technology-enabled lifestyle in a robust digital environment. We look forward to working with NAVER Cloud to discover ways how we can empower more customers through cutting-edge cloud technologies,” Uy said in an emailed message on Friday.

NAVER Cloud’s expertise

Under the cooperative venture, both companies will collaborate to discuss and establish potential partnerships, leveraging NAVER Cloud’s expertise to deliver innovative cloud solutions for the specific needs of Filipino customers.

Particularly, Converge intends to promote all-round cooperation for Digital Transformation projects by utilizing NAVER Cloud’s innovative technology capabilities related to smart cities and business capabilities such as Large Language Model (LLM), Sovereign Cloud, WORKS (B2B communication tool), and Whale (browser-based web service integration platform).

“The Philippines is a high potential market for cloud and digital transformation business growth, and with the signing of the MOU, we expect to contribute to the digital transformation of the Philippines,” Kim said.

“We will collaborate with Converge based on our capability in smart city technologies and localized sovereign AI, sovereign cloud implementation to secure data sovereignty,” he added.

South Korea’s largest internet firm

NAVER Cloud, a subsidiary of NAVER, South Korea’s largest internet company, and a leading global technology firm, was founded in 2017. It offers a comprehensive suite of over 200 IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, and hybrid cloud products, comparable to global hyperscale Cloud Service Providers.

With a fiber footprint of more than 690,000 kilometers nationwide, Converge offers services to residential and enterprise customers.

By the end of 2023, Converge had captured more than 2.1 million subscribers, consisting of more than two million postpaid and over 114,000 prepaid subscribers.

The company also provides private data network solutions, cloud and colocation services, and other connectivity solutions to enterprises of varying sizes, industries and types.