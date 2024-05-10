Solar ice plants a boon to fishers

LANGUYAN, Tawi-Tawi — Something as basic ice can mean the difference between prosperity and poverty in a fishing community.

On 30 April 2024, AASC Technology, the manufacturer of Sahaya, the Philippines’ first off-grid solar-powered ice plant, launched its solar-powered equipment in collaboration with the BARMM-MILG and Local Government Unit to support the basic supply chain need of fishing communities in Languyan, Tawi-Tawi.

The small island community off the eastern coast of Tawi-Tawi has been braving winds and waves to provide enough food for their families, which is essential for daily survival, especially on a remote island in the area.

Ice is the most important element in the fishing industry for refrigerating, preserving, transporting, distributing and presenting fresh fish.

Essential component

As an essential component in ensuring the quality and freshness of food, ice quickly cools products and maintains appropriate humidity levels, preserving freshness and extending food shelf life.

Meanwhile, fishermen in remote areas have been struggling for supplies of ice owing to the absence of power in their communities.

The prospect of trading fresh catch in the town proper or other islands only happens when vessels that carry ice are scheduled to dock in the sitio; otherwise, the fish is sold only within the community.

Due to inadequate storage and preservation facilities, such as electricity for refrigerators or freezers, a significant portion of the catch often goes to waste, resulting in economic losses for fishermen and food security for communities.

As part of the company’s efforts to improve energy efficiency, AASC Technology’s solar ice plant installed an ice-making machine in addition to the photovoltaic (PV) system. Previously, similar PV electrical systems used batteries to absorb and store excess electricity.

In this case, energy is harvested during the day and released at night to generate 150kg of industrial white ice every three hours. These 10kg blocks are then fed through a crusher that is linked to the energy system, eliminating the need for fishermen to use an ice pick to evenly distribute ice through their catch.

Latest product

On 23 June 2023, at Kauswagan, Cagayan de Oro City, AASC Technologies, a thoroughly Filipino agricultural innovation company based in Cagayan de Oro, unveiled its latest product now made available for order across coastal regions in the country.

This solar ice machine was designed for the most remote fishing ports in Mindanao. It’s a 20-foot container equipped with 36 550-watt solar panels, a 16-kW hybrid inverter and a 40kw battery to store energy, which powers an ice block machine fitting within a 3 m2 space.

On 23 October 2022, Barangay Datu Mantil in Pigcawayan, North Cotabato, also part of Sultan Kudarat, became the first to receive the first ice block-making machine.

This has been effective in helping fishermen preserve their fresh catch. A year later, Barangay Datu Binasing in Pigcawayan, North Cotabato, received the second solar-powered ice plant.

Soon, four other solar ice plants will operate on the island of Basilan in Tabuan Lasa, Hadji Mohammad and Haji Mahummad Adjul municipalities.

AASC Technology’s bottom-up approach to combating climate change involves promoting local renewable energy solutions while reaffirming its commitment to building a sustainable future for fishing communities and ensuring ice supply in remote coastal areas, which is the primary source of income for fishermen.

In essence, AASC is not simply introducing a new technology or a product, it is selling a community development intervention that has long been missing in coastal communities.