Mober launches green delivery services in Cebu

Green logistics services pioneer Mober launched recently its electric vehicle delivery services in Cebu to support the regional expansion of Swedish home furnishing retail giant IKEA Philippines.

As IKEA Philippines’ green logistics partner, Mober will use its electric vehicle (EV) fleet to support home deliveries in Cebu and other Visayas provinces, ensuring zero-emission deliveries.

The deal supports IKEA’s growing demand for high-quality and affordable home products in the regional areas but also showcases Mober’s commitment to eco-friendly logistics solutions.

Leap forward for EVs use

“Expanding our green delivery solutions to the Visayas represents a leap forward for the Philippines in embracing sustainable practices across the logistics industry,” Mober Founder and CEO Dennis Ng said.

He added that 10 to 15 units of EVs are to be deployed for Cebu.

Former Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) president Felix Taguiam welcomed the entry of the first green delivery services for Cebu.

He urged the national and local governments to fully support the entry of EVs in the country.

As the leader in green logistics in the Philippines, Mober supports the end-to-end supply chain sustainability of major FMCG and retail brands. Besides IKEA Philippines, Mober partners with SM Appliance Center, Unilever Philippines, Nestle Philippines and Nespresso, as well as renowned logistics companies Maersk and Kuehne+Nagel.