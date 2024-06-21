Sustainable aviation has CEB leading way

As evidenced by its newly issued 2023 sustainability report, “Sustained Momentum,” Cebu Pacific (CEB) is making progress in all three dimensions of sustainability: environmental, social and governance (ESG).

With the accomplishments stated in the report, CEB, the Philippines’ leading carrier, has solidified its position as the country’s pioneer in ecologically responsible flying.

“We remain dedicated to achieving sustainability in aviation through efforts that reduce our environmental footprint, improve operational efficiency, and contribute to economic growth. Furthermore, we are committed to continuously incorporating responsible business practices that will support our future growth plans,” Xander Lao, CEB president and chief commercial officer, said.

CEB’s environmental focus is on decarbonization with a primary objective of updating its fleet with innovative, fuel-efficient New Engine Option (NEO) aircraft.

With 43 percent of its fleet made up of NEO aircraft, the airline has reduced its carbon emissions by 161,000 metric tons.