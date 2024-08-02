VITRO, Philcom tie-up expands data hub reach

VITRO Inc., a data center unit of ePLDT, through PLDT Enterprise, the corporate business arm of PLDT, had strengthened a longstanding partnership with Philcom to deliver top-notch, reliable connectivity solutions to enterprises.

Premier telco Philcom, has announced its network expansion in VITRO Clark (VCK) and VITRO Sta. Rosa (VSR), the country’s first and largest true hyperscale data center.

The strategic move enhances the capability of the two data center sites, while extending Philcom’s network infrastructure to serve more local and global enterprises.

The expansion underscores Philcom’s commitment to providing superior connectivity solutions by leveraging VITRO’s state-of-the-art facilities.

Multiple presence

Philcom has been a long-time telco partner, with established points-of-presence in multiple VITRO facilities, including Pasig, Makati 1 and 2, and Parañaque.

These locations have been integral to Philcom’s operations, offering robust and reliable infrastructure that supports their telecommunications services.

This partnership expansion highlights VITRO Inc.’s dedication to providing robust and resilient data center facilities that empower partners like Philcom to achieve their strategic goals.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, VITRO said in a statement that it remains at the forefront, delivering cutting-edge infrastructure and services that drive business growth.