Uptown Bonifacio welcomes Christmas with ‘a radiant holiday’ tree lighting
Uptown Bonifacio welcomed the Christmas season with a celebration of Filipino traditions and craftsmanship as it illuminated its holiday display during the “A Radiant Holiday” Tree Lighting Ceremony on 19 November at the Uptown Mall Atrium in Taguig City.
Inspired by the richness of a Filipino Christmas, this year's presentation showcased festive ornaments and intricate decorative pieces, drawing inspiration from the artistry of Hacienda Crafts. The display highlighted how traditional craftsmanship and creative expression continue to shape the country's holiday celebrations.
The ceremony gathered guests from the public and private sectors, including Taguig City Mayor Maria Laarni “Lani” Cayetano, who joined the festivities as the township marked the beginning of the Christmas season.
Adding to the evening's festivities, singer and actor James Reid performed the Christmas classic “Last Christmas,” giving guests a musical highlight as the holiday celebration unfolded.
Through “A Radiant Holiday,” Uptown Bonifacio sought to bring the Filipino Christmas experience to life by placing tradition, community, and local artistry at the center of its seasonal presentation.
As the holiday lights illuminated the atrium, the celebration marked more than the start of the Christmas countdown. It offered a gathering that recognized the creativity and traditions that make the Filipino holiday season distinct.