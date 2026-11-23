Uptown Bonifacio welcomed the Christmas season with a celebration of Filipino traditions and craftsmanship as it illuminated its holiday display during the “A Radiant Holiday” Tree Lighting Ceremony on 19 November at the Uptown Mall Atrium in Taguig City.

UPTOWN Christmas Tree at the Tree Lightning Ceremony on 19 November

Inspired by the richness of a Filipino Christmas, this year's presentation showcased festive ornaments and intricate decorative pieces, drawing inspiration from the artistry of Hacienda Crafts. The display highlighted how traditional craftsmanship and creative expression continue to shape the country's holiday celebrations.

ONE of the performers from the Tree Lighting Ceremony

The ceremony gathered guests from the public and private sectors, including Taguig City Mayor Maria Laarni “Lani” Cayetano, who joined the festivities as the township marked the beginning of the Christmas season.

MAYOR Laarni "Lani" Cayetano with other VIPs at the Uptown Tree Lighting Ceremony

Adding to the evening's festivities, singer and actor James Reid performed the Christmas classic “Last Christmas,” giving guests a musical highlight as the holiday celebration unfolded.

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JAMES Reid performing Last Christmas during the Uptown Tree Lighting Ceremony

Through “A Radiant Holiday,” Uptown Bonifacio sought to bring the Filipino Christmas experience to life by placing tradition, community, and local artistry at the center of its seasonal presentation.