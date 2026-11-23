This holiday season, Bo’s Coffee is bringing familiar flavors into its cafés through its Paskong Pinoy offerings, featuring a selection of festive beverages and desserts inspired by Filipino Christmas traditions.

For coffee lovers, the brand puts a holiday spin on a familiar cheese favorite with its Queso de Bola Series. The collection features three drinks that incorporate the distinct savory-sweet taste of queso de bola into different coffee and dessert-inspired creations.

The Queso de Bola Americano pairs bold espresso with a creamy finish, topped with rich, cheesy foam that adds a savory-sweet layer to every sip. Those looking for a smoother option can try the Iced Keso Latte, which combines balanced coffee notes with a delicate layer of queso de bola goodness.

ICED Keso Latte from the Queso de Bola Series

Bibingka, on the other hand, gets two interpretations in the collection.

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The Mini Bibingka comes in Classic and Yema variants, offering a soft and comforting take on the traditional Christmas rice cake.

The Bibingka Cheesecake gives the familiar holiday favorite a more indulgent treatment, combining its nostalgic appeal with a creamy dessert experience.

BO'S coffee's mini bibingka during the Salu-salo at Bo's coffee Makati

Together, the offerings bring a mix of familiar Filipino flavors and contemporary café creations to the holiday table. Whether paired with a cup of coffee or enjoyed as an afternoon treat, the selections offer another way to appreciate the tastes associated with the season.

The food-inspired celebration was also highlighted during Bo’s Coffee's Salu-salo, a gathering that featured its Paskong Pinoy Noche Buena table. The event brought together business and media partners, loyal customers, and employees, celebrating the Filipino spirit of kapwa and the community that has been part of the brand's journey.

As Bo’s Coffee celebrates its 30th anniversary, its holiday offerings reflect an appreciation for the flavors and traditions that continue to bring Filipinos together.

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The Queso de Bola Series is now available at Bo’s Coffee stores across Luzon and Cebu. Customers may also order through Foodpanda.