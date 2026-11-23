Good food is not just about flavor. It begins with the quality of ingredients, the people who produce them, and the nourishment they bring to the table.

This was the message behind One World Deli’s Thanksgiving Dinner, held in partnership with the United States Embassy on Thursday, 19 November, in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), where American agricultural products took the spotlight.

For the occasion, One World Deli also dressed up its store to showcase a selection of American agricultural products, giving guests a closer look at the ingredients and brands behind its food offerings.

Through its American Harvest campaign, the deli introduced guests to the stories behind three featured producers: Braveheart Black Angus Beef, Double R Ranch Beef, and Hilmar Cheese.

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BRAVEHEART, black Angus beef at the One World Deli, BGC

Braveheart brings Black Angus beef sourced from family farms across the American Midwest, with a carefully managed feeding program. Its products are also supported by PathProven DNA technology, which allows individual cattle to be traced back to their source animals.

DOUBLE R Ranch at the One World Deli, BGC

Meanwhile, Double R Ranch showcases beef raised on family ranches across the Pacific Northwest, offering different quality grades, including USDA Choice and above. Completing the selection is Hilmar Cheese, a California-based cheesemaker known for its natural cheeses made using milk from cows not treated with recombinant bovine somatotropin (rBST).

From left to right: Mr. Julio Sy Jr., Founder of One World Deli; USDA Agricultural Counselor Michael Ward; and Ms. Chiqui Tan, Director for Store Operations & Development.

Black Angus beef served at the One World Deli Thanksgiving Dinner

Beyond presenting premium ingredients, the gathering highlighted how food quality and nutrition can go hand in hand with enjoyable dining experiences.

One World Deli's Mr. Julio Sy Jr. emphasized that consumers can trust the brand to offer food that nourish the body without sacrificing taste.

Mr. Sy Jr. likewise expressed his appreciation to USDA Agricultural Counselor Michael Ward for his support in bringing American agricultural products closer to Filipino consumers.

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USDA Agricultural Counselor Michael Ward giving a short speech at the Thanksgiving dinner at One World Deli

With its American Harvest initiative, One World Deli hopes to bring consumers closer to the farmers, ranchers, and makers behind their food, reminding them that every good meal has a story worth knowing.