NextAsia unveils S. Luzon projects 

Fast-growing, value-oriented real estate firm NextAsia Land Inc. unveiled on Thursday three cutting-edge residential communities in South Luzon aimed at providing Filipinos with affordable homes and addressing the housing backlog in the country.

These projects, estimated to generate P8 billion in combined revenue, are Estonia in Calamba City, Florence in Lipa City, and Cyprus in Calauan Laguna.

“With these projects, we are not only meeting the region’s housing needs but also contributing to the whole progress of the nation,” NextAsia president and chief executive officer Cris Carreon said in a press conference at Shangri-La The Fort, Manila.

NxtGreen-certified community

According to Carreon, their company is aiming to make a NxtGreen certified community responding to the United Nations’ (UN) Sustainable Development Goals of ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all; promoting sustained, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment, and decent work for all; building resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and fostering innovation; and making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable.

He said that each structure under the projects, which prioritizes sustainability and technology, features innovative amenities like high-speed broadband, solar-powered street flights, and provision for electric vehicle (EV) charging.

“NextGreen simply means all the communities are certified number one; it has high-speed broadband. Even the Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board does not require that, but we require that in all our communities. Number two, we have solar-powered lighting. It’s free. It’s part of the community. People keep saying solar power is so expensive, true. It does not make sense. [T]he only reason for it to make sense is if the developer actually assumes the cost; in this case, we are assuming the cost,” he said.

“Number three, you may not believe it, this is an affordable segment, but we are installing provisions for EV charging, both for motorcycles and vehicles,” he added, saying that EVs are now prominently produced and used in Southeast Asia.

“What are we saying? Whether we like it or not, it’s going to happen. This is why we call it the tagline ‘The community of tomorrow, today,’ because that is what the community should be today, so that is what we are today,” Carreon said.

Ensured affordability and accessibility

A 2023 report from the UN-Habitat reveals that the Philippines has a 6.5 million housing backlog.

Thus, NextAsia chief operations officer Dustin Carreon assured that affordability, as well as accessibility, will always be the top priorities of their company.

“It goes hand in hand with our mission to also provide every average Filipino family with a chance to own a home, and of course, this works hand in hand with our strategic partnerships with the financing institutions; with PAGIBIG, with banks such as RCBC and BPI. Because of them, we are able to offer flexible options for our units,” he said, citing that each housing unit will cost from P1.6 million up to P2.5 million and can be paid for as long as 30 years.