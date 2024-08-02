Global IT provider raises presence

Hexaware Technologies, a global IT services and solutions provider, has opened a second delivery center in the Philippines to accommodate the anticipated employee growth amid intensified local operations.

The company announced on Friday the establishment of a new delivery hub, which will not only provide customer service, IT troubleshooting, and help desk support but also leverage the country’s talent pool.

By doing so, Hexaware aims to offer digital transformation and operational solutions across various geographical locations and industries.

“We are thrilled to open our new office. The Philippines’ talent pool across a broad range of skills and service-oriented culture aligns with our goal of delivering quality customer experience,” Gopinath Manian, senior vice president-BPS at Hexaware, said.

Tapping talents

Meanwhile, Bennet Kumar, global head BPS at Hexaware, emphasized that the expansion of its footprint in the Philippines will enable the company to further leverage the region’s talent and meet customer demand.

“The Manila center will aim to deliver quality customer experience, digital transformation, and IT support services to our customers in multiple industry segments all over the world,” Kumar said.

Hexaware’s strategy to expand its footprint in the Asia-Pacific region and boost its workforce includes the establishment of this second office in Manila.

Spanning 19 countries with 50 offices, Hexaware Technologies collaborates with enterprises globally, enabling them to achieve digital transformation on a vast scale and at an accelerated pace.

Through strategic partnerships, Hexaware assists organizations in constructing, transforming, operating, and optimizing their technology and business processes, empowering them to thrive in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.