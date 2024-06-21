CCIP, gov’t seal easier trade deal

The Chamber of Cosmetics Industry of the Philippines (CCIP), which is the biggest trade group for the cosmetics and personal care sector, renewed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Anti-Red Tape Authority held at ARTA Headquarters.

ARTA director general Secretary Ernesto Perez and Undersecretary Gerald Divinagracia welcomed the CCIP board at the ARTA head office for the signing ceremony.

Representing CCIP were president Christine Michelle Reyes and executive vice president for external affairs Jenny Nuñez.

The CCIP, a non-profit organization, champions the growth and development of the cosmetics industry. It represents a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including manufacturers, distributors, retailers and service providers.