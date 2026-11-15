Several unnamed vendors at Liwasang Bonifacio alleged that they saw police officers spreading human feces around the area ahead of a scheduled protest on Sunday, 15 November, coinciding with the opening of the ASEAN Summit 2026.

Organizers said the presence of the feces and the resulting foul smell disrupted preparations for the demonstration. They also reported finding packs of what they called "bomb bags," which they alleged were used to produce a foul odor in the area.

The protest was organized by Lakbayan ng Timog Katagalugan, which said human feces had been scattered across the designated protest area. Organizers said they had to clean the site before proceeding with the rally.

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Liwasang Bonifacio had been designated as a protest area, allowing demonstrators to exercise their right to express their concerns. Organizers, however, alleged that the preparations for the rally were disrupted by acts they attributed to police officers.

Meanwhile, more than 300 protesters, including farmers and members of Indigenous communities, were arrested by the Philippine National Police (PNP) during the rally against the proposed Pax Silica initiative.

Brell Lacerna, media liaison of Youth Against Pax Silica, said the demonstration was intended to be peaceful but alleged that police officers resorted to intimidation during the protest.

PALACE: ADMINISTRATION CANNOT COMMENT WITHOUT CONTEXT

Addressing the protesters’ allegations, including reports of human feces being spread at the demonstration site, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said the administration could not comment on the incident without sufficient context during the Malacañang press briefing on the same day.

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She said the PNP is simply carrying out its responsibility to manage protests while exercising maximum tolerance.

Castro said the government’s priority in hosting the ASEAN Summit 2026 is to showcase the Philippines through unity and cooperation. She also appealed to the public to support the country’s hosting efforts and avoid rallies or other activities that could disrupt the summit.