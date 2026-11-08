PNP seizes P91.8 million worth of illegal drugs in two-day operations

Four suspected drug dealers were arrested and P91.8 million worth of illegal drugs were seized in police operations conducted on 5 and 6 November, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported Sunday.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the operations yielded approximately 15,436.80 grams, or 15.44 kilograms, of suspected illegal drugs, consisting of 11,641.80 grams of shabu, 1,563 grams of marijuana kush and 2,232 grams of ketamine.

The seized substances had a combined standard drug price of P91,887,240.

In Western Visayas, the Police Regional Office 6 arrested three high-value individuals in two separate buy-bust operations in Iloilo.

The first operation in Barangay Polo Maestra Vita, Oton, resulted in the arrest of two individuals and the confiscation of approximately 280 grams of suspected shabu worth P1.904 million.

In another operation in Barangay Calumpang, Molo, Iloilo City, police arrested another high-value individual and seized approximately 60 grams of suspected shabu valued at P408,000.

In Soccsksargen, the Police Regional Office 12 arrested one individual during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Silway 8, Polomolok, South Cotabato, on 5 November. Police seized approximately 60.80 grams of suspected shabu worth P413,440.

Meanwhile, in the National Capital Region, personnel of the Aviation Security Explosive and Vulnerability Assessment Unit and the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group intercepted 12 abandoned inbound parcels at the Central Mail Exchange Center along Domestic Road in Pasay City on 6 November.

The parcels contained approximately 11,241 grams of suspected shabu worth P76,438,800, 1,563 grams of suspected marijuana kush valued at P1.563 million, and 2,232 grams of suspected ketamine worth P11.16 million.

The seized substances will be turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency National Office for proper disposition.

Nartatez stressed that the campaign must address all channels used by drug networks to distribute and transport illegal substances.

“We will pursue drug operations wherever they lead, from local distribution points to concealed shipments passing through transport and delivery facilities. Those behind these activities must be identified and held accountable under the law,” Nartatez said.

He also underscored the need to protect communities from the harmful effects of illegal drugs.