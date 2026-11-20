The K-pop scene is heading for another major celebration as the 2026 MAMA Awards takes over Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan on 20 and 21 November. With two nights of performances, celebrity appearances and awards presentations, the annual ceremony is set to bring together established acts and emerging names in Korean music.

This year's theme, “A Music Interstellar,” sets the stage for a production inspired by the vastness of the universe. Viewers who cannot make it to Japan can catch the festivities through a livestream on HBO Max, including the red carpet and main awards ceremony.

Here are four reasons to make room for the event.

Also read Nikko Natividad warns customers against taking tumblers from his cafe

A legacy built on K-pop's global rise

With more than 20 years behind it, the MAMA Awards has grown alongside K-pop's expansion into international markets. Over the years, the ceremony has welcomed major acts such as G-DRAGON, ENHYPEN and aespa, reflecting the genre's evolving sound and growing worldwide audience.

The 2026 edition continues that tradition, bringing together performers from different generations and corners of the industry.

Park Bo Gum takes the hosting reins

Actor Park Bo Gum is returning as the ceremony's host, leading both Chapter 1 and Chapter 2. His return adds a familiar face to the two-night celebration, as he guides audiences through the performances and award presentations.

Two nights of performances to watch

The musical lineup spans established groups, rising acts and solo performers, with each chapter offering its own roster.

Chapter 1, scheduled for Nov. 20, features ALLDAY PROJECT, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, BABYMONSTER, CL, ENHYPEN, Hearts2Hearts, ILLIT, INI, LNGSHOT, MODYSSEY, NCT WISH, RESCENE, Street Woman Fighter: Directors' War and TREASURE.

The following night brings another set of performers, including BIGBANG, CORTIS, HWASA, IVE, izna, KiiiKiii, KO1KEYZ, LE SSERAFIM, NAYEON of TWICE, WOODZ, ZEROBASEONE and &TEAM. ENHYPEN is also set to deliver a specially conceived performance.

With such a varied roster, the two-day program offers plenty of opportunities for collaborations, unexpected stage moments and performances that could become talking points among fans.

Stars from beyond the music scene

The celebration will extend beyond the stage, with actors, entertainers and other personalities joining the ceremony as presenters.

Among those expected to appear are Kim Yeon Koung, Kim Yoo Jung, Kim Jae Won, Kim Hye Soo, Monika, Moon Sang Min, Shunsuke Michieda, Seo In Young, Seo Rina, Ong Seong Wu, Yoo In Na, Yoon Kyung Ho, Lee Da Hee, Lee Sang Yi, Lee Sung Kyung, Lee Sung Min, Lee Junho, Lee Chae Min, Jang Keun Suk, Chang Hang Jun, Jo Yuri, Choi Dae Hoon, Kany Diabate, Heo Nam Jun and Hwang Min Hyun.

Their participation adds another layer of star power to an event that brings together different sectors of the Korean entertainment industry.