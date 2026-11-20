The prices of fuel sold at local pumps are poised for another week of reductions as easing global supply pressures and weaker demand continue to pull down international oil prices despite persistent tensions in the Middle East.

Based on preliminary industry estimates, diesel prices could decline by P2.35 to P2.55 per liter, while gasoline prices may fall by P2.00 to P2.15 per liter.

The projected adjustments would extend last week’s rollbacks of at least P3.80 per liter for diesel and P1.50 for gasoline, providing sustained relief to motorists and businesses facing elevated transportation costs.

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Jetti Petroleum Inc. President Leo Bellas said oil prices continued to weaken despite diminishing prospects of an immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

“Oil fell this week, despite the fading prospect of an imminent reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and normalization of flows, on expectations of a supply surplus amid a weaker demand outlook,” Bellas said on Friday.

He noted that additional Middle Eastern supply through alternative routes continued to weigh on prices, although attacks on shipping and Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure, alongside the US blockade on Iran, kept market risks elevated.

“The prospect of higher Chinese exports also weighed on Asian fuel prices,” Bellas said.

Gasoline prices weakened as supply tightness eased, while softer crude prices and improving supply-demand conditions also pressured diesel.