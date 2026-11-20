Philippine manufacturers want stronger guarantees that a proposed trade deal with the United States will open American markets to Filipino products, rather than leave local industries buying more imports without securing comparable export opportunities.

The Federation of Philippine Industries (FPI) warned on Friday that the agreement must deliver tangible gains for domestic manufacturers, workers, and farmers as Manila seeks deeper economic ties with one of its largest export markets.

FPI Chairperson Elizabeth Lee said expanding Philippine purchases of American goods should be matched by improved access for local exporters.

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“Reciprocity is key. The best route to a healthy trade balance is growing trade in both directions,” Lee said.

As negotiations continue, FPI stressed that a balanced agreement would be crucial to protecting export-dependent jobs and strengthening Philippine competitiveness.

“That way, both economies grow together, and the jobs that depend on our exports are sustained,” Lee added.

The group also pushed for competitively priced US energy supplies, saying diversification would benefit manufacturers only if it translates into lower costs and more reliable electricity.

“If purchases are commercially driven and competitively priced, they can help deliver affordable, reliable power. Our factories need exactly that to stay competitive,” Lee said.

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In agriculture, FPI acknowledged that greater access to American farm products could ease supply shortages and reduce food costs, particularly for agricultural inputs that the Philippines cannot produce sufficiently.

However, it stressed that trade liberalization must not come at the expense of Filipino farmers facing competition from imported products.

The group also welcomed potential US investments in sovereign cloud infrastructure but emphasized that Filipino data must remain under Philippine law and local companies must have opportunities to participate in developing and operating the facilities.

FPI said such investments should help Philippine industries move into higher-value activities instead of merely becoming consumers of foreign technology.

With the proposed trade arrangement still lacking detailed terms, the group underscored the need for negotiations that translate stronger bilateral ties into concrete economic benefits.