Motorists in Metro Manila can expect gasoline prices to fall to as low as P60.20 per liter this week, extending two consecutive weeks of substantial fuel price reductions as the government continues to regulate pump price adjustments under the national energy emergency.

Based on the latest Department of Energy (DOE) adjustments, gasoline prices in the National Capital Region are estimated to range from P60.20 to P86 per liter across different grades, while regular diesel prices could range from P80.60 to P90.09 per liter.

Kerosene prices, meanwhile, are projected to range from P105.50 to P134.44 per liter.

The estimated retail prices reflect the latest DOE-mandated reductions of P1.50 per liter for gasoline, P3.80 for diesel and P5.80 for kerosene this week.

The adjustments bring cumulative two-week price reductions to P18.30 per liter for gasoline, P7.90 for diesel and P9.50 for kerosene, providing further relief to motorists, transport operators and businesses.

With the national energy emergency yet to be lifted, the DOE continues to determine fuel price adjustments that petroleum retailers are required to follow, rather than allowing oil companies to independently set their weekly price movements.

Actual pump prices may still vary depending on fuel grade, brand and location.

Meanwhile, the DOE reported that the country’s petroleum inventory stood at 53.13 days of supply as of 13 November, based on average daily demand of 73,606.36 kiloliters.

Also read Manila gets new nonstop US flights in March

Gasoline inventories could cover 53.27 days of demand, while diesel stocks were sufficient for 56.59 days.

Kerosene had the highest supply coverage at 133.59 days, followed by jet fuel at 62.90 days, fuel oil at 50.82 days and liquefied petroleum gas at 34.47 days.