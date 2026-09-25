The expansion also gives PAL a foothold in two major Indian markets as it continues to widen its international network.

“Opening services to Delhi and Mumbai strengthens PAL’s network in one of Asia’s most dynamic economies,” said PAL President Richard Nuttall. “These routes will create new opportunities for Filipinos to explore India while supporting the growing movement of travelers, businesses and goods between our two countries.”

Manila-Delhi flights under PR642 will operate every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, departing at 10:40 p.m. and arriving at 3 a.m. the following day.

Return flights under PR643 will leave Delhi every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 8:15 a.m. and arrive in Manila at 5 p.m.

For Mumbai, PR646 will depart Manila every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 10:40 p.m., arriving at 3:05 a.m. the following day.

PR647 will leave Mumbai every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 7:15 a.m. and arrive in Manila at 5 p.m. All schedules are in local time.

PAL will deploy its 168-seat Airbus A321neo on both routes, configured with 12 lie-flat Business Class seats and 156 Economy Class seats.

Delhi gives travelers direct access to India’s capital and its northern regions, while Mumbai is the country’s financial and commercial hub and a major center for entertainment and culture.

The new flights will also increase PAL’s cargo capacity between the Philippines and India, with shipments able to connect to the airline’s wider international cargo network.

Filipino passport holders may use India’s e-Visa program for travel to Delhi, Mumbai and other destinations in the country.