Philippine Airlines (PAL) will restore nonstop flights between Manila and Dubai on 2 October, initially operating four times a week as the flag carrier rebuilds its Middle East capacity.

“PAL plans to progressively increase frequencies to daily service as operational considerations allow, providing travelers with greater flexibility and convenience between the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates,” the Lucio Tan-led firm said Wednesday.

The returning route will operate every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Flight PR 658 will leave Manila at 12:50 p.m. and arrive in Dubai at 6 p.m., while the return flight PR 659 will depart Dubai at 7:45 p.m. and arrive in Manila at 9:10 a.m. the following day.

The restoration gives PAL a nonstop link to one of the Middle East’s major aviation hubs, which also provides onward access to destinations across the region, Africa and Europe.

Dubai is also a major destination for Filipino travelers, including tourists, business passengers and those visiting family and friends.

Ahead of the route’s return, PAL is offering a one-day flash sale on 23 September, cutting base fares to Dubai by 50 percent.

The promotional fares are available exclusively through PAL’s website and mobile app from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday using the promo code PALDXB50.