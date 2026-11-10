Manila gets new nonstop US flights in March

Filipino travelers flying to Los Angeles will have another nonstop option starting March 2027, as Delta Air Lines launches daily flights between Manila and the US West Coast.

The airline said Tuesday that the new service will begin on 27 March 2027 from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and on 29 March from Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), a day earlier than initially announced.

The route will provide greater convenience for passengers traveling for business, tourism, or family visits, while adding capacity and competition to the transpacific aviation market.

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Delta will deploy its Airbus A350-900 aircraft, offering 275 seats across four cabin classes: 40 Delta One suites, 40 Delta Premium Select seats, 36 Delta Comfort seats and 159 Delta Main seats.

Flights from Manila will depart at 7:40 a.m. and arrive in Los Angeles at 6 a.m. on the same day.

Meanwhile, Manila-bound flights will leave Los Angeles at 11:20 p.m. and arrive at NAIA at 5:30 a.m. two days later, reflecting the time difference.

Apart from the additional flight option, Delta is also upgrading its premium services to attract long-haul passengers seeking greater comfort and flexibility.

The airline said it recently launched “the next era of Delta One on transoceanic routes departing Los Angeles International Airport,” introducing enhanced dining, personalized services and upgraded onboard amenities.