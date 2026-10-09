The consumer financing firm said Friday it is offering zero-percent interest and zero down payment for up to 24 months on the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, subject to customer eligibility and applicable terms.

Home Credit Philippines is banking on flexible installment financing to boost sales of Apple’s latest premium smartphones, offering payment plans as low as P137 per day to attract consumers seeking to manage big-ticket purchases.

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The financing scheme seeks to lower the upfront cost of premium smartphones, allowing consumers to spread payments over two years instead of making a large one-time purchase.

“A new iPhone launch is always one of the most anticipated moments for Filipino consumers. For many, however, upgrading also comes with the important consideration of how the purchase fits into their monthly budget,” said Puneet Suneja, chief sales officer of Home Credit Philippines.

“At Home Credit, we make it easier with clear and flexible financing options, helping customers enjoy the latest technology while choosing a payment plan that fits their budget and lifestyle,” he added.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 18 Pro series opened on October 2 through Apple Authorized Resellers and partner stores nationwide, ahead of the official market release on October 16.

Customers may also seek pre-approval through the Home Credit mobile application to check their financing eligibility before purchasing.

Home Credit Philippines is a consumer financing company licensed and supervised by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.