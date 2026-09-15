“It’s a milestone for PlayTime as we enter a new space in sports and expand beyond entertainment. It allows us to live out our purpose: Born for Happiness — bringing joy, connection, and shared experiences to a passionate community,” PlayTime Entertainment President Roy Alcid said.

Alcid said collaborations with other sectors allow PlayTime to “grow beyond entertainment and into meaningful cultural spaces,” giving the company access to a broader audience.

The company also targets to use its involvement in the NCAA to provide a larger platform for collegiate athletes and highlight their stories and journeys beyond their performance and statistics in competitions.

PlayTime Entertainment spokesperson Adela Marshall said “we believe in the power of sports to create connections and shared experiences.”

“In this season of NCAA, we hope to bring not just brand presence but a sense of sportsmanship and worthwhile experiences,” Marshall said.

“We look forward to being part of the excitement, the competition, and the stories that will unfold throughout the season,” she added.

PlayTime Entertainment operates across talent management, sports entertainment, and platform development, and the NCAA partnership further broadens its presence in the Philippine entertainment and sports markets.