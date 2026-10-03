Philippine Airlines (PAL) is giving passengers more flexibility on flights to key Middle East markets amid changing work schedules and travel plans.

The flag carrier said Saturday passengers flying from Manila to Dubai, Doha, and Riyadh may change their flight date once without paying a rebooking fee under its ongoing Free First Rebooking promotion.

The offer takes effect immediately and covers rebooking requests made at least 15 days before departure and no later than 15 November.

The added flexibility could support forward bookings on PAL’s Middle East routes, which cater heavily to Filipinos whose travel schedules may change because of work and other arrangements.

By waiving the first rebooking fee, PAL said customers can secure flights earlier while retaining the option to adjust their travel date if needed.

The promotion, however, does not cover tickets bought during PAL’s major promotional fare and seat sale campaigns.

Passengers may also still have to pay any applicable fare difference, while ticket validity rules and other conditions will continue to apply.