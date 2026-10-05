Based on prevailing retail prices in the National Capital Region from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, the adjustment would bring the common price of RON 97/100 gasoline to an estimated P99.83 per liter, from P97.90.

The overall price range for RON 97/100 could rise to P86.20 to P113.33 per liter.

For other gasoline products, RON 95 could climb to P79.63 to P102.83 per liter, with a common price of about P96.03. RON 91 could range from P78.63 to P96.43, with a common price of P89.13.

Diesel users will get some relief from the latest adjustment. Regular diesel prices could fall to P83.70 to P99.10 per liter, with the common price declining to about P94.40.

Diesel Plus could range from P93.80 to P104.60 per liter, while kerosene could climb to P113.30 to P145.02 per liter following the P3.30 increase.

Oil companies have separately announced their adjustments effective 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Petron, Shell and Flying V will increase gasoline prices by P1.90 per liter and kerosene by P3.30 per liter while cutting diesel by P1.30 per liter.

Jetti Petroleum will likewise raise gasoline by P1.90 per liter and reduce diesel by P1.30 per liter.

Seaoil will implement a P1.93-per-liter gasoline increase, alongside the P1.30 diesel rollback and P3.30 kerosene hike.

The DOE also set the maximum LPG price increase for October at P17.33 per kilogram, equivalent to P190.60 for an 11-kilogram cylinder.