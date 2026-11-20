Philippine businesses are banking on the Bureau of Internal Revenue's (BIR) new leadership to ease tax compliance, address taxpayer concerns, and create a more predictable business environment that could encourage investment and economic growth.

Leaders of 17 major business, trade, and industry organizations backed newly appointed BIR Commissioner Rolando Ligon Jr., calling for closer collaboration to modernize tax administration and improve the ease of doing business.

In a joint Manifesto of Support signed on 18 November, the groups expressed confidence in Ligon's ability to pursue reforms that would strengthen tax collection while ensuring fairness and transparency.

“We recognize the significant responsibility entrusted to your leadership and express our confidence in your ability to steer the Bureau toward greater efficiency, accountability, transparency, and integrity in public service,” the groups said.

They emphasized that effective tax administration is essential to funding infrastructure, healthcare, education, and other development priorities.

The groups also expressed confidence in Ligon's “capacity to lead a modern revenue agency that embraces innovation, strengthens institutional excellence, and responds effectively to the evolving needs of the nation."

They pledged to work with the BIR to address taxpayer concerns, promote voluntary compliance, and advance reforms that would improve the country's business climate.

“Together, let us build a more inclusive and prosperous future for the Philippines,” the groups said.

Among the signatories were Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Ferdinand Ferrer, Philippine Exporters Confederation president Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr. and Employers Confederation of the Philippines chairman Edgardo Lacson.

Other supporters included leaders of the Philippine Hardware Foundation, Philippine Iron and Steel Institute, Chinese Filipino Business Club and Philippine Ship Agents Association.