The Sandiganbayan has declared three co-accused of former congressman Zaldy Co fugitives from justice after they remained at large for nearly a year despite outstanding arrest warrants in connection with an alleged anomalous P289.5-million flood control project in Oriental Mindoro.

In a six-page resolution dated 10 November, the anti-graft court's Fifth Division granted an ex parte motion to declare former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) official Timojen Sacar and Sunwest executives Anthony Ngo and Consuelo Aldon fugitives from justice.

The court noted that warrants for their arrest were issued on 21 November 2025 after the Office of the Ombudsman filed graft charges against them.

According to the resolution, the accused had been duly notified of the proceedings, while law enforcement agencies had made diligent efforts to serve the warrants at their last known addresses.

“To date, accused Sacar, Ngo and Aldon remain at large despite being constructively aware of the filing of the Information and issuance of warrants of arrest against them,” the resolution read.

“Given the high-profile nature of the case, it is reasonable to conclude that the accused are aware of the criminal proceedings and the outstanding warrants issued against them,” it added.

The court found that the accused had deliberately remained beyond the reach of authorities to evade prosecution.

It explained that the designation of fugitive from justice applies not only to convicted individuals attempting to escape punishment but also to those avoiding prosecution.

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The Fifth Division also ordered the cancellation of the three accused's passports to prevent them from leaving the country or traveling between foreign jurisdictions.

“Removing the official travel document necessary for the fugitive to leave the country or to travel between foreign countries hinders attempts to evade judicial process,” the court said.

It directed its clerk of court to furnish the Department of Foreign Affairs with a copy of the resolution for immediate implementation.

P289.5M flood control project

The graft case stems from alleged irregularities in a P289.5-million flood control project involving a road dike along the Mag-Asawang Tubig River in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro.

The project was awarded to Sunwest, a construction firm linked to Co.

Prosecutors accused Co and his alleged co-conspirators of participating in irregularities involving the project, which authorities later flagged for alleged structural deficiencies and substandard construction materials.

During an inspection, then-Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon raised concerns over the project's structural integrity and the quality of materials used.

The Sandiganbayan's latest resolution addresses the accused's continued failure to appear before the court and does not constitute a ruling on their guilt.