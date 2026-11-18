Caloocan 2nd District Rep. Edgar Erice said Wednesday that a major problem confronting the Senate’s scrutiny of the budget was time, particularly with the thousands of projects that the House of Representative inserted into the spending bill.

Speaking in a media forum in Manila, the lawmaker expressed that it could be difficult for the upper chamber to thoroughly scrutinize the P190 billion worth of amendments that the House made to the 2027 National Expenditure Program (NEP).

“I don’t think that the Senate will have the material time to scrutinize all the insertions, the P190 billion, 7,000 projects, they have no time to scrutinize it all,” Erice stated.

“What must happen is for all the insertions, except for the institutional insertions to be red flagged,” he added.

Erice, one of the 13 lawmakers that voted against the approval of the House-version of the budget, said that what had to be for allocations in the NEP to be restored—unless there were abuses observed in the executive’s proposal.

He said that the Senate had to treat all of the insertions made by the lower chamber as red flags, specially those that were not supported with documents.

“If the project is really important, remove it first then submit a supplemental budget, including the important projects after the agencies, the House, and the Senate scrutinize it,” he explained.

The veteran lawmaker further challenged the recent statement of Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian where he noted that only P8 billion worth of projects would be removed from the appropriations bill.

Also read Mulanay leads CALABARZON heat index at 42°C

Erice claimed that declaration was a mere “consolation,” arguing that the conservative cut could entail that the Senate itself had insertions during the Budget Amendments Review Subcommittee (BARSc).

“Perhaps the Senate also had insertions during the BARSc, that’s why they don’t want to cut all of the insertions,” he claimed.

Bearing similar concerns regarding the budget, Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco along with Erice shared their plans to question the matter before the Supreme Court which previously made rulings regarding the unconstitutionality of the 2024 and 2025 national budgets.