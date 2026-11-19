The Office of the Ombudsman building. The anti-graft office has reportedly dismissed a complaint against Laguna Governor Marisol “Sol” Aragones involving alleged irregularities in provincial disaster funds, prompting the complainant to file a motion for reconsideration.

SANTA CRUZ, Laguna — The Office of the Ombudsman has reportedly dismissed a complaint against Laguna Governor Marisol “Sol” Aragones over alleged irregularities in the use of provincial disaster funds, prompting the complainant to seek a reversal of the ruling.

The complainant filed a motion for reconsideration on 11 November, challenging the dismissal and asking the anti-graft office to review its decision.

A copy of the motion was furnished to the Office of the Governor following the dismissal of the complaint.

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The case stemmed from allegations questioning the handling and utilization of funds intended for disaster-related programs and emergency response activities in Laguna.

Despite the dismissal, the complainant is pursuing the allegations through the motion for reconsideration, leaving the anti-graft office to determine whether its earlier ruling should be upheld or reversed.

The specific grounds cited by the Ombudsman in dismissing the complaint have not been established from the available information.

The filing of the motion for reconsideration does not automatically reverse the dismissal but allows the complainant to challenge the ruling and seek further review.