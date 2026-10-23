Marinduque governor denies blocking ₱3.2B Marcopper payout

MARINDUQUE SETTLEMENT. The Provincial Capitol in Boac, Marinduque, where the provincial government has clarified the release of approximately ₱3.2 billion in Marcopper settlement funds amid an ongoing legal fee dispute before the Supreme Court.

BOAC, Marinduque — The provincial government of Marinduque has denied that Governor Melecio Go obstructed the release of approximately ₱3.2 billion in Marcopper settlement funds, clarifying that his signature was no longer required under the escrow agreement.

In an official press statement dated 22 October 2026, Provincial Legal Officer Benedict S. Cartagena, acting on Go's authority, said the escrow agreement's termination date had occurred on 4 October, changing the requirements for releasing the funds.

Citing correspondence dated 12 October from J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, N.A., Singapore Branch, the escrow agent, Cartagena said Section 3.4(b) of the agreement required only a unilateral instruction from Barrick Mining Corporation after the termination date.

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The provincial government said the use of joint instructions requiring the governor's signature was therefore no longer appropriate.

"The form of Joint Instructions is not the correct form to be executed post the Termination Date," the statement quoted the escrow agent as saying.

The clarification followed reports that an initial $50.71 million settlement payment was transferred to the provincial government's trust fund account on 16 October despite Go's refusal to sign the joint instructions.

The provincial government rejected suggestions that the governor's non-signature had obstructed the release, stressing that the funds could be transferred without his approval under the applicable escrow provisions.

It also questioned the actions of certain members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan who allegedly sought to exercise executive authority in connection with the release of the settlement proceeds.

According to the statement, their efforts to execute the proposed joint instructions raised questions about the propriety and legality of their actions.

The provincial government further warned that the transfer exposed approximately ₱800 million in public funds to a writ of garnishment in favor of Salazar Ernile Defensor & De Mata Law Offices (SEDALAW), the province's former private legal counsel.

The dispute stems from a 25-percent contingency fee arrangement under a legal services agreement dated 23 March 2022, involving the $100-million settlement connected to the Marcopper mining disaster.

The Court of Appeals previously upheld the legal fee agreement as reasonable, valid and binding, while Go's administration has challenged the ruling before the Supreme Court.

The provincial government maintains that the legal fees are excessive and unreasonable and should be determined based on the actual value of services rendered.

The statement did not establish that the approximately ₱800 million had already been deducted or paid to the law firm.

Despite the ongoing legal dispute, the provincial government welcomed the release of the settlement proceeds but said questions remained regarding the protection, lawful disposition and intended use of the funds.

It maintained that Go had never opposed the lawful release of the settlement money and that his position was intended to protect the province's interests.

The administration emphasized that the full benefits of the $100-million settlement should reach Marinduque residents, particularly communities affected by the Marcopper mining disaster.