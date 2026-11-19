CCP and the Philippine Commission on Women will hold free film screenings and discussions at malls and campuses from 25 November to 12 December.

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) and the Philippine Commission on Women are bringing independent Filipino films to malls and university campuses nationwide as part of this year’s campaign against violence against women.

Starting on 25 November 2026, the two agencies will launch CineBabaylan, a free nationwide film screening and discussion series. The program anchors this year’s 18-Day Campaign to End Violence Against Women, which runs through 12 December 2026.

The opening lineup

The program kicks off at 8 a.m. on 25 November at SM Manila with two full-length Cinemalaya selections.

Cheska Marfori and Raymund Barcelon’s Paglilitis tracks a survivor of workplace sexual harassment who sues her powerful former boss, only to see early social media support curdle into public hostility. Carl Joseph Papa’s The Next 24 Hours follows a 29-year-old woman navigating a detached healthcare system, workplace silence, and her assailant’s manipulation right after a sexual assault.

Campus screenings next

On 2 December 2026, the tour moves to the University of the Philippines Visayas with a different double feature.

Melanie Faye Tampos’s short film Mariposa focuses on a young sexual abuse survivor in a shelter trying to start senior high school while ongoing court battles drag her back into her trauma. Zig Dulay’s Bagahe follows an overseas Filipino worker interrogated by police, hospitals, and social workers over an abandoned newborn, slowly exposing the abuse she suffered abroad.

Beyond the screen

Organizers named the series after the babaylan, precolonial Filipino community healers and guides, to frame women’s safety as a shared public duty rather than an individual burden.

“Cinema has the power to do more than tell stories,” CCP President Kaye Tinga said. “It can open conversations, deepen empathy, and inspire change.”

Every screening includes a mandatory one-hour talkback. Filmmakers, male advocates, and legal experts will sit with audiences to unpack the movies, explain existing protection laws, and point survivors toward local government help.

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