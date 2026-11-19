The Marcos administration must turn its latest leadership reshuffle into concrete economic reforms that will attract investments, generate jobs and strengthen Philippine industries, according to the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc. (FFCCCII).

FFCCCII president Victor Lim said Thursday the appointment of new officials in key government agencies should accelerate infrastructure development, improve regulatory efficiency and create a more competitive business environment rather than merely result in changes in personnel.

“Ultimately, the measure of successful leadership is not the number of appointments made, but the reforms accomplished, opportunities created, investments generated, and lives improved,” Lim said in a statement.

The business group welcomed the recent appointments of Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon, Public Works Secretary Giovanni Lopez, Customs Commissioner Charlito Martin Mendoza, Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Rolando Ligon Jr., Bases Conversion and Development Authority president Ariel Nepomuceno, and Philippine Economic Zone Authority director general Joshua Bingcang.

Lim said the new leadership should prioritize reforms that would encourage business expansion, strengthen investor confidence and accelerate industrialization.

In particular, the FFCCCII called for faster and more transparent customs procedures, stronger measures against smuggling and corruption, fairer tax administration and simpler regulatory requirements.

“The government must make it easier for legitimate businesses to operate, invest, expand, and generate employment, rather than burdening them with excessive red tape and uncertainty,” Lim said.

The group also pressed for sustained reforms to strengthen manufacturing and exports, support micro, small and medium enterprises, ensure affordable and reliable energy, and modernize agriculture, infrastructure and logistics.

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It likewise urged the government to translate regional economic partnerships and investment pledges into actual projects and employment opportunities.

Lim stressed that economic growth should be felt by ordinary Filipinos through better-paying jobs, higher incomes, affordable basic necessities, and improved living standards.