

Coming off East of Eden, Joseph Zada steps into the shoes of a young Woody Harrelson in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, playing 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy. Rather than centering purely on arena combat, the film functions as a clear-eyed character study, tracing how an ordinary teenager slowly becomes the cynical, alcoholic mentor of the original franchise.

The intention is focused and well-executed. It is a very good movie—essential viewing for Hunger Games fans and a rewarding watch for anyone who appreciates dark fantasy, though viewers looking for bright, bouncy,Marvel-style action will likely want to look elsewhere.

Set in the impoverished community of District 12, 24 years before the events of the original Hunger Games, the film captures the district's culture and collective psyche through Haymitch's eyes. His birthday—which everyone in town seems to know—falls on the exact day of the Reaping. Worse, this is the 50th Hunger Games, a special edition of the Second Quarter Quell that doubles the tribute count to four per district.

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Alongside Haymitch, the lottery selects Maysilee Donner (McKenna Grace), Wyatt Callow (Ben Wang), and Louella McCoy (Molly McCann). The mood is achingly bittersweet: there is a lingering hope that the Reaping might one day end, even though we already know the unyielding system Haymitch is up against.

Director Francis Lawrence maintains his signature dark visual tone, making the film consistently striking to look at. Set in the 1970s, it blends hippie and bohemian influences—from Afro hairstyles to sunflower motifs—into Panem’s bleak world. Once inside the arena, the setting resembles a dark fairy tale, complete with artificial butterflies and robotic deer. The CGI is noticeable at times, yet the eerie atmosphere works.

Zada is terrific at the center of it all. His Haymitch is visibly vulnerable, frightened, and convincingly human; you can genuinely feel his fear. He is no superhero, and Zada makes it believable that his courage comes simply from a stubborn determination to challenge the Capitol.

Whitney Peak as Leonore Dove

While Zada has zero chemistry with Whitney Peak—who plays his soulmate and great true love, Lenore Dove—Lawrence’s lens and screenwriters Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie still manage to make their devotion believable, which makes it one of the key elements propelling the film’s emotional stakes.

And throughout the film, there is a chilling undercurrent of dread that comes from Coriolanus Snow’s promise to punish Haymitch with a "long, drawn-out death," delivered with cold menace by Ralph Fiennes.

Ralph Fiennes

At nearly three hours, the film never drags. Those expecting non-stop arena action might feel shortchanged by the relatively limited focus on the Games, yet that restraint is the whole point. This is Haymitch’s story—a personal fight against the Capitol and the machinery behind it.