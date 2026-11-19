The Tony-winning Broadway hit brings its signature pop mash-ups and Parisian romance to The Theatre at Solaire in May 2027.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical arrives in Manila next year and brings its heavy-hitting Broadway production to The Theatre at Solaire from 4 May to 30 May 2027.

Based on Baz Luhrmann's 2001 movie, the show has drawn over 14 million people worldwide since its 2018 premiere and won 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Local promoter GMG Productions partners with Global Creatures, Bill Damaschke, and Nick Grace Management to bring the world tour to the Philippines.

"Bringing Moulin Rouge! The Musical to Manila is incredibly special to us. It is a production that makes you feel the thrill of the music, the beauty of the spectacle, and the power of a love worth fighting for," said Carlos Candal, CEO of GMG Productions. "Filipino audiences have always embraced live theatre with so much heart and passion, and we are thrilled to bring a production of this scale to Manila. We hope audiences leave The Theatre at Solaire inspired by its celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and above all, Love, carrying a little piece of the Moulin Rouge in their hearts."

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Verity Thompson as Satine and Nate Landskroner as Christian Matt Crockett

Pop hits meet 1899

The story takes place in Paris at the turn of the 20th century. It centers on Christian, an American writer who falls for Satine, the lead performer at the financially troubled Moulin Rouge club. Their romance draws pushback from club manager Harold Zidler and the wealthy Duke of Monroth, who wants both Satine and ownership of the venue. To save the club, Christian teams up with local artists Toulouse-Lautrec and Santiago to stage a massive new production.

Instead of traditional Broadway songs, the musical uses a mash-up score arranged by Justin Levine that packs over 70 tracks into the show. The setlist stretches across 160 years of music and combines favorites from the film with modern pop hits from Beyoncé, Adele, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Katy Perry, and Sia.

Cast and crew

The world tour stars Verity Thompson as Satine and Nate Landskroner as Christian. They appear alongside Cameron Blakely as Harold Zidler, Kurt Kansley as Toulouse-Lautrec, James Bryers as the Duke, and Rodrigo Negrini as Santiago, backed by a 30-person ensemble.

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Alex Timbers directs the production, with a script by John Logan and choreography by Sonya Tayeh. A veteran Broadway design team handles the visual look, led by Derek McLane on sets and Catherine Zuber on costumes.

(L-R) Claudia Kariuki as La Chocolat, Kahlia Davis as Nini, Cameron Blakeley as Zidler, Ellie Jane Grant as Arabia and Scott Sutcliffe as Baby Doll Johan Persson

Ticket details

Tickets will be available through TicketWorld, with early buyers entitled to a 10 percent discount. UnionBank cardholders get exclusive access from 1 to 4 December 2026, followed by GMG Productions waitlist members on 5 December. General ticket sales open on 7 December 2026.