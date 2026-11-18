The National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) is seeking additional funding and personnel as it struggles to oversee more than 200,000 police officers nationwide with a workforce of fewer than 200 employees.

NAPOLCOM Vice Chairperson and Executive Officer Rafael Vicente Calinisan disclosed the commission's resource constraints during an interview on DAILY TRIBUNE's Straight Talk program on Wednesday, 18 November.

Calinisan said the agency remains understaffed and underequipped despite its extensive responsibilities, revealing that he still uses his personal laptop for official work.

"From recruitment hanggang sa kamatayan," Calinisan said, describing the commission's oversight of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

He explained that NAPOLCOM's responsibilities include overseeing police recruitment, determining recruitment quotas, confirming certain decisions of the PNP chief, approving promotions of senior officers and submitting recommendations to the President on potential successors to the PNP leadership.

"Who gets recruited, ilan ang makakapasok, confirming the PNP Chief order (or decision), to promoting officials from colonel up, to giving the list of who could be next PNP Chief (to the President)," Calinisan said.

Apart from these responsibilities, the commission handles administrative complaints against police officers accused of misconduct and abuse.

"Kulang kulang 200 lang kami," Calinisan said, referring to the commission's workforce.

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He recalled that when he assumed office in April 2025, NAPOLCOM was dealing with an administrative case backlog stretching back approximately 25 years.

"(Imagine) cop nafilelan ng kaso, 25 years ago, the delay in justice," he said.

Despite having only a limited number of lawyers, Calinisan said the commission cleared the backlog in December 2025 through coordinated efforts.

However, he stressed that NAPOLCOM continues to face significant challenges in fulfilling its mandate because of insufficient personnel, equipment and operational resources.

"We're asking for help. We're expected to investigate policemen," Calinisan said.

He noted that the commission lacks adequate service vehicles and does not have an ambulance for emergencies. He also raised the need for intelligence or confidential funds to support its operations.

"We don't have this things and have been taking strain on human resources," he said.

Calinisan disclosed that the commission's Facebook page alone had received more than 24,000 complaints or reports that still needed validation.

He explained that allegations received through social media must be supported by formal written complaints before NAPOLCOM can initiate the appropriate proceedings.

The official appealed to lawmakers and other potential partners to provide additional resources to strengthen the commission's ability to investigate police misconduct and carry out its oversight responsibilities.

Unlike the PNP, which receives funding for modernization, Calinisan described NAPOLCOM as a "forgotten office" despite its critical role in ensuring police accountability.

"But we are trying our best to do our job, to earn your trust," he said.