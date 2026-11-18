The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has ordered the start of procurement proceedings for the automated election system (AES) to be used in the 2028 national and local elections.

In Minute Resolution 26-0975, made public this week, the Comelec En Banc directed its Special Bids and Awards Committee for the Automated Election System (SBAC-AES) and Project Management Office (PMO) to immediately begin the procurement process.

The directive followed the recommendation of Comelec Commissioner Ernesto Ferdinand Maceda Jr. after amendments were made to the final terms of reference (TOR) for the Full Automation System with Transparency Audit/Count (FASTrAC v2.0).

The poll body said the Comelec En Banc had approved the amended TOR, clearing the way for procurement activities to proceed.

The commission also instructed its Education and Information Department to publish the final TOR on Comelec's official website and social media platforms to ensure public access to the technical specifications and procurement requirements.

Comelec Executive Director Teopisto Elnas Jr., who heads the PMO for the 2028 elections, was directed to furnish copies of the TOR to the Senate, House of Representatives, Comelec Advisory Council, Technical Evaluation Committee and the commission's resident auditor from the Commission on Audit.

Copies must also be provided to election watchdogs and civil society organizations, including the National Movement for Free Elections (NAMFREL), Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV), Legal Network for Truthful Elections (LENTE) and Right to Know Right Now! Coalition (R2KRN).

The distribution of the TOR will allow stakeholders to review the technical requirements and proposed specifications of the election system ahead of the procurement process.

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FASTrAC v2.0 is the proposed automated election system for the 2028 polls, with transparency audit and counting features included in its framework.

The commission has not announced a timetable for the completion of bidding or the selection of a winning supplier.