FROM left to right: Worrakrit Jaruwongpak, secretary general of the Thai Bankers’ Association; Haji Mohammad Yusri bin Haji Wahsalfelah, chairman of the Brunei Association of Banks; Rath Sophoan, chairman of the Association of Banks in Cambodia; Elfren Antonio S. Sarte Jr., managing director of the Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP); Paul Gwee, secretary general of the ASEAN Bankers Association (ABA); Ana Aboitiz Delgado, BAP chairperson and president; Tan Teck Long, ABA chairman; Nanthalath Keopaseuth, chairman of the Lao Bankers’ Association; Shanmugarajah Sutheshan, head of delegation of the Association of Banks in Malaysia and executive vice president for group strategy at Malayan Banking Berhad; Daw Khin Saw Oo, chairperson of the Myanmar Banks Association; Anika Faisal, secretary general of the Indonesian Banks Association (PERBANAS); Melvyn Low, head of delegation of the Association of Banks in Singapore and group chief strategy and transformation officer at OCBC; and Dao Minh Tu, vice chairman and secretary general of the Vietnam Banks’ Association.​ Photo courtesy of BAP

ASEAN banking associations will develop a regional baseline for artificial intelligence governance and strengthen cooperation against AI-driven cyberattacks, scams and fraud, following the 54th ASEAN Banking Council meeting in Makati City.

The council endorsed the next phase of a project to identify priority areas for a common approach to AI governance across the region’s banking markets, with the aim of addressing differences in national rules that could hamper the cross-border deployment of AI by banks.

The next phase will produce an implementation roadmap outlining deliverables, sequencing and responsibilities, aligned with the ASEAN Working Group on AI Governance.

The meeting, held on 13 and 14 November and hosted by the Bankers Association of the Philippines, gathered more than 280 banking executives, policymakers and experts from the 10 ASEAN countries and other markets.

Beyond governance standards, members also agreed to strengthen cooperation in defending against AI-driven cyberattacks. Under the Committee on Cooperation in Finance, Investment, Trade and Technology, they will share practices addressing risks arising from banks’ use of AI, as well as its deployment by customers and other counterparties.

The committee will also study demand for and the viability of tokenized deposits and stablecoins in ASEAN, particularly in relation to the Swift Ledger initiative.

On digital fraud, regional banking associations will double information-sharing workshops to twice a year from once annually. Members also agreed to maintain coordination with regulators, telecommunications providers, digital platforms and law enforcement agencies.

The council also endorsed the ABA Academy, a digital platform for banking education and professional development developed and managed by the BAP. The platform had 63 courses from four training partners as of the meeting.

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It also backed the Scam Ready ASEAN program, which aims to strengthen financial literacy and consumer protection through localized learning modules, public-private dialogues and awareness campaigns. The Philippines’ initial implementation through the Bank Marketing Association of the Philippines will serve as a model for rollouts in other ASEAN markets.