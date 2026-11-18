The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday, 18 November, maintained heightened security measures as thousands of commuters and motorists began returning to Metro Manila following the long weekend that coincided with the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. directed police commanders to sustain heightened vigilance and deploy additional personnel along major highways, transportation hubs and other areas where large crowds are expected.

The directive comes as the PNP shifts its focus from securing the international summit to managing the anticipated influx of returning travelers.

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“Our police units are prepared and have been directed to sustain heightened vigilance, strengthen police visibility, and intensify mobile patrols in major transport hubs, highways, and other areas where large crowds are expected. We are also closely coordinating with other government agencies to ensure that any security or emergency concern is addressed promptly and effectively,” Nartatez said.

He also ordered the establishment of police assistance and visibility points at bus terminals, seaports, airports and other transportation facilities to ensure public safety.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier congratulated government agencies, civil servants, volunteers, private organizations and Filipinos for the country's successful hosting of the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

Among those recognized was the PNP for its role in securing foreign delegates, maintaining peace and order, managing traffic and providing medical assistance during the summit.

Police units will remain on full alert until Thursday, 19 November, as authorities prepare for the continued arrival of travelers in Metro Manila.

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The PNP urged motorists and passengers to observe traffic regulations, remain vigilant against criminal activities and immediately report suspicious incidents to authorities.

“To our kababayan, we encourage you to travel responsibly, observe traffic regulations, and remain alert throughout your journey,” Nartatez said.