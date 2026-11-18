The stage is set for a spectacular celebration as television host Mario Lopez and Filipino-American beauty queen R’Bonney Gabriel take center stage for the 75th Miss Universe coronation night on November 24, 2026, in Puerto Rico.

The highly anticipated event, to be held at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, will bring together familiar faces from the entertainment industry and some of the most celebrated women in Miss Universe history.

Lopez, known for his extensive television career, will team up with Gabriel, who made history as Miss Universe 2022. The former titleholder, whose Filipino heritage has earned her a special following among Filipino pageant enthusiasts, returns to the international spotlight in a different role.

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Adding excitement to the grand finale are Miss Universe 1993 Dayanara Torres and entertainment personality Zuri Hall, who have been tapped to provide commentary throughout the competition.

Puerto Rico’s rich pageant legacy will also take the spotlight through two of its former Miss Universe winners.

Zuleyka Rivera, who captured the international crown in 2006, will headline the National Costume Competition on November 21. The event promises a colorful display of artistry as contestants present creations inspired by their respective countries’ traditions and cultural identities.

Meanwhile, Denise Quiñones, Miss Universe 2001, will take charge of the Preliminary Competition on November 22, one of the most important stages in determining which candidates will move closer to the coveted title.

The participation of Torres, Rivera, and Quiñones adds a distinctly Puerto Rican flavor to the anniversary festivities, celebrating the territory’s remarkable contribution to the international pageant.

Former NSYNC member Lance Bass has likewise been included among the entertainment personalities participating in the celebration, although his specific assignment has yet to be disclosed.

Miss Universe Organization CEO Ronald Day expressed enthusiasm over the personalities assembled for the historic edition.

“Celebrating 75 years of Miss Universe calls for an extraordinary lineup of personalities who reflect the history, global reach and spirit of our organization,” Day said.

“We are proud to bring together internationally recognized talent and former titleholders who have left their mark on the competition,” he added.

For pageant followers, the anniversary edition offers more than the excitement of discovering a new winner. It also provides an opportunity to revisit the competition’s memorable chapters through the participation of women who once experienced their own crowning moments.

The return of former queens as hosts and commentators further highlights the enduring connection between Miss Universe and its titleholders, whose influence continues long after their respective reigns.

As contestants from different parts of the world prepare for the final competition, Puerto Rico is gearing up for an international celebration that combines glamour, cultural pride, entertainment, and women’s empowerment.