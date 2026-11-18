Bea Millan-Windorski takes the runway in a sculptural polka-dot gown
Oversized ivory polka dots and dramatically puffed sleeves framed Bea Millan-Windorski’s turn at Runway to the Universe. The Miss Universe Philippines 2026 titleholder wore a glossy black gown by Puerto Rican designer Javier Arnaldo, putting a designer from the host territory in the spotlight.
Arnaldo gave the gown a high collar and a narrow cutout down the front of the fitted bodice. A small gold-toned accent marked the waist, while the skirt hugged the hips before flaring toward the hem. The sleeves gathered into sweeping, bow-like folds, giving the look much of its volume above the waist.
Millan-Windorski styled the gown with black gloves, drop earrings, a sleek updo and heels by TrendyCreation. She posed with both hands at her waist, her Philippines sash hanging from one wrist and leaving the front of the gown in full view.