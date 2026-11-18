Oversized ivory polka dots and dramatically puffed sleeves framed Bea Millan-Windorski’s turn at Runway to the Universe. The Miss Universe Philippines 2026 titleholder wore a glossy black gown by Puerto Rican designer Javier Arnaldo, putting a designer from the host territory in the spotlight.

Arnaldo gave the gown a high collar and a narrow cutout down the front of the fitted bodice. A small gold-toned accent marked the waist, while the skirt hugged the hips before flaring toward the hem. The sleeves gathered into sweeping, bow-like folds, giving the look much of its volume above the waist.