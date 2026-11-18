Actress and Taytay, Rizal, councilor Cai Cortez has publicly apologized after a video she said was first posted in February 2026 resurfaced. In a written statement, Cortez acknowledged that her actions behind the wheel were unsafe and said she understood why the clip drew criticism.

“Inaako ko ang responsibilidad sa naging pagkakamali,” Cortez wrote.

The Land Transportation Office issued a show-cause order and placed her driver’s license under a 90-day preventive suspension over alleged traffic violations. The clip reportedly showed Cortez dancing with both hands off the steering wheel and appearing to drive without a seat belt. The agency directed her to submit a written explanation.

Cortez said she had yet to personally receive an official notice from the LTO when she issued her statement. She said she was ready to cooperate with the agency and follow its procedures.