Ethel Booba reconsiders marriage after daughter's wedding wish
Comedienne Ethel Booba is reconsidering marriage to her longtime partner, Chef Jessie Salazar, after their daughter Michaela expressed her wish to see her parents walk down the aisle.
During an appearance on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, Ethel opened up about her reservations about marriage, revealing that her parents' relationship had shaped her fears about tying the knot.
“Natakot akong magpakasal, kase nga, ‘yung nangyari nga sa parents ko di ba? Parang kahit nagpakasal sila, wala namang assurance, di ba? Actually, kagabi lang, tinanong ni Michaela sa akin, oo. Kase nagsuot s’ya ng parang puting gown. Sabi n’yang ganun, ‘Mommy, I wanna wear this on your wedding.’ Tapos sabi kong ganun, sabi ko, ‘Ha?’”
Ethel admitted that she had repeatedly joked about not wanting to get married whenever the subject came up with her partner.
“Kase binibiro ko lang s’ya, ‘Ayoko’, ginaganun ko lang s’ya, ‘Ayoko, ayoko’. So, hindi n’ya pinipilit kase siguro naaano s’ya na nare-reject s’ya.”
The conversation took a more personal turn when Abunda asked what question she would want to ask her longtime partner.
“Ipagpapalit mo pa ba ko?” Ethel replied.
Asked why she would pose such a question, the comedienne revealed her insecurities about the changes in their relationship as she experiences menopause-related symptoms.
“Nasa menopausal stages kase ako. So, parang natatakot ako di ba? Hindi na kami masyadong intimate, ganun, parang meron akong mga hormones. Hindi ko alam kung nagtatampo s’ya. Natural sa mag-asawa ‘yun di ba? Natatakot ako baka mamaya ipagpalit n’ya ko.”
Despite her fears, Ethel said Michaela's innocent remark had prompted her to reconsider her long-held stance against marriage.
When Abunda asked whether she might change her mind now that her daughter had brought up the possibility, Ethel hinted that a wedding could happen as early as next year.
“Kagabi nga eh, parang nagbago isip ko. Tsaka tumatanda na rin ako. Malay natin. Malay natin, baka next year.”