“I was tearing up. I don’t even cry that much,” Gabriel confessed. “When it was starting to get down to the wire, I thought, what is going to happen? Am I going home or am I not?”

For the season premiere, Gabriel presented a recycled denim ensemble featuring a signature hood, a design inspired by workshops she previously conducted with a charity that teaches sewing skills to young people in San Francisco. She explained that the piece reflected both her commitment to sustainable fashion and her belief that wearable designs can still make an impact.

Although the garment held personal meaning, the judges were unconvinced, leaving Gabriel questioning whether she had made the right choice for such an important first impression.

“That denim design that I love so much got me in the bottom. Judges were not impressed,” she said. “Not gonna lie, I was doubting the decision I made. Why didn’t I bring something maybe a little more impressive?”

Gabriel also admitted feeling embarrassed that the design introduced her to both the judges and viewers, knowing she had other creations she could have showcased instead.

Despite the setback, she refused to dwell on disappointment. Looking back, Gabriel said she has chosen to embrace the experience as part of her growth as a designer rather than something to regret.

“It’s all just feedback for me at the end of the day,” she said, emphasizing that she remains proud of staying true to her vision as she continues her Project Runway journey.