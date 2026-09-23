In a videotaped greeting sent to Viva Films, Mario thanked Filipino audiences for embracing the original Pee Mak and congratulated Wilbert and the entire cast of the Philippine adaptation.

“Thank you for loving our film Pee Mak,” Mario said.

“I want to congratulate Wilbert Ross and the whole cast of the Philippine version of Pee Mak. I know guys that you will do it great,” he added.

Mario also invited moviegoers to support the new adaptation when it arrives in Philippine cinemas on October 14.

“I’m sure guys you’re gonna have a great time there. See you, mahal ko kayo!” the Thai actor said.

The endorsement was especially meaningful for Wilbert, who admitted that playing Mak already feels like a major milestone in his career.

“Nakakataba po ng puso,” Wilbert said in an interview with PEP Cabinet Files on September 22.

He acknowledged Mario’s stature in Thailand and shared how privileged he feels to inherit one of the actor’s most recognizable screen roles.

“Siyempre, isa si Mario sa mga talagang big star po sa Thailand. It’s an honor na ma-portray ko ang role niya as Mak sa Pee Mak,” he said.

Wilbert also hopes the project could eventually give him the opportunity to meet Mario personally. His admiration for the Thai star, he revealed, goes back to his high school days, when he watched Mario’s films Crazy Little Thing Called Love and Pee Mak.

The original Pee Mak, released in Thailand in 2013, became a major commercial success with its blend of horror, romance and comedy. Mario’s portrayal of Mak became closely associated with the film, making his support for the Philippine remake particularly significant for its new leading man.

In the Filipino adaptation, Wilbert stars opposite Bea Binene, with director Victor Villanueva bringing the popular Thai story to a new local audience.

For Wilbert, stepping into a character once brought to life by an actor he admired years before is already memorable. Receiving Mario’s personal encouragement makes the experience even more special.

The Philippine adaptation of Pee Mak opens in cinemas on October 14, 2026.